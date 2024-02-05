Journalist Vittorio Oreggia contends that Inter Milan’s 1-0 triumph against Juventus is the fitting result as the Nerazzurri seize the initiative in the Serie A title race.

Juventus approached the match in Milan with a strong determination to avoid defeat, executing a well-crafted game plan. However, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, recognised as the premier team in the league, posed significant challenges for Juventus.

In the reverse fixture, the Bianconeri secured a point, establishing the context for the return match where Inter understood they were facing a team with nothing to lose. Juventus had to be at their best to have a chance at victory, but despite their efforts, Inter secured a slender win, thereby widening the gap between the two clubs. The result, according to Oreggia, aligns with the current superiority of Inter Milan in the Serie A title race.

After the game, he wrote, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Right result, Inter was stronger than Juventus, who still fought until the end, but Sommer didn’t make a save while Szczesny put together two miracles. Absolutely, Inter have Calhanoglu and Juventus Locatelli. Amen”

Juve FC Says

Most people have considered Inter the favourites to win the league before the first ball was even kicked for the season, so it will not surprise them that we lost.

But we have to pick ourselves up and get back to winning ways in our next games.