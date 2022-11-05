Rino Foschi reckons he knows the reason for Juventus poor season

Former Palermo director Rino Foschi has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and he believes injuries have played a role in their underachievement.

Juve is punching below their weight and this has been one of its worst campaigns in recent memories.

The Bianconeri could end it worse than the last one if things don’t change because others above them keep winning.

They bolstered their squad in the last transfer window with some fine players and fans expected them to mount a serious title challenge.

However, among their summer signings, Angel di Maria is often injured and Paul Pogba has not even kicked a ball for them yet.

Foschi believes injuries have disrupted their season and they could respond in the January transfer window.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus have been penalized by injuries, they will certainly do something. I do not expect the market for the rest of the operations.”

Juve FC Says

We have suffered different injuries this term, but that is not a strong excuse for our poor performances.

The players who have played consistently for us have good qualities, but they are not offering their best on the field.

This is a reason the team is labouring to get wins.