RIP – Juventus legend Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Juventus icon Gianluca Vialli has died after losing his battle against cancer, the BBC reports.

The former striker played for the Bianconeri between 1992 and 1996, winning the Serie A, Champions League, and Coppa Italia, among other trophies.

He scored 53 competitive goals for the white and blacks before leaving them to join Chelsea and later became a Blues manager as well.

Chelsea, Juventus and Sampdoria fans remember him well for his spell at their clubs and the Bianconeri have released a statement, which reads via the report:

“We loved everything about you, absolutely everything – your smile, your being a star and leader at the same time, on the pitch and in the dressing room, your adorable swashbuckling ways, your culture, your class, which you showed until the last day in the black and white stripes.”

Juve FC Says

Vialli was a great player and an absolutely dedicated professional who continued to work even after being diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

It is sad to see him leave this way, but his legacy continues and we are grateful for the moments he shared with us on the pitch.

It is a sad way to start 2023 and we will do our best to pay him respect when we next take to the field for a competitive game.