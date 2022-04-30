Rising Serie A star emerges as the favorite to bolster Juve’s attack

As we all know by know, Juventus have been closely monitoring Giacomo Raspadori for quite some time now. But sometimes, all it takes is one solid performance to confirm the player’s prowess beyond doubt.

Perhaps that’s case for the Sassuolo striker who convinced the Bianconeri management with his impressive display against Max Allegri’s men last Monday.

Despite the Neroverdi’s defeat, the 22-year-old looked confident and composed with the ball at his feet, and even broke the deadlock with a clinical finish from a tight angle.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, sporting director Federico Cherubini has now identified Raspadori as the main target to bolster the frontline.

The source adds that the Bianconeri enjoy an amicable relationship with the Sassuolo management, which could help them forge a transfer similar to the one that brought Manuel Locatelli to Turin last summer.

As for Calciomercato, the source claims that Juventus already have an agreement in principle with the player’s entourage. However, the Old Lady still has to strike a deal with the Emilian club at the end of the season.

The report adds that Raspadori won’t act as Paulo Dybala’s replacement as suggested by some observers. In fact, his arrival could well depend on Moise Kean’s future in Turin.

But at the end of the day, the Euro 2020 winner could eventually replace Alvaro Morata on the pitch, supporting Dusan Vlahovic from the left wing.