Dusan Vlahovic is approaching the end of his contract at Juventus and is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of this season, following the club’s inability to sell him during the last transfer window. The Serbian striker has long been a key member of the Bianconeri squad, consistently delivering strong performances and proving his value on the pitch. Despite his contributions, the prospect of losing him for free represents a significant challenge for Juventus.

The club had hoped either to secure a new contract with Vlahovic promptly or to finalise a transfer, with AC Milan among the potential suitors last summer. Neither scenario materialised, and Juventus are now left with the task of managing his remaining time at the club while considering future options. For the present, Vlahovic remains an important part of the squad and continues to provide tactical flexibility and attacking firepower under manager Igor Tudor.

Contract Situation and Juventus’ Strategy

Juventus may attempt to negotiate a new deal with Vlahovic in the coming weeks to retain his services beyond this season. However, competition from other clubs, particularly Inter Milan, presents a considerable challenge. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Milan club has been actively monitoring the striker and has reportedly offered him a net salary of 8 million euros per season to join them as a free agent. This figure sets a benchmark for Juventus as they seek to retain Vlahovic, highlighting the financial stakes involved in extending his contract.

The situation emphasises the importance of timely negotiation, as any increase in offers from rival clubs could influence Vlahovic’s decision and potentially result in his departure. Juventus must weigh the benefits of keeping a proven striker in their squad against the financial implications of matching or exceeding competing offers.

Getty Images

Looking Ahead

For now, Vlahovic remains a valuable asset for Juventus, providing experience and goal-scoring ability during a critical period of the season. The club’s ability to secure his long-term future will be determined by strategic negotiations and its capacity to meet his contractual expectations. As Inter Milan and other suitors continue to express interest, Juventus face a crucial decision in balancing squad stability with financial prudence, while ensuring that the striker’s talents are not lost without adequate compensation.