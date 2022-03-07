Rivals Inter Milan attempt to steal Juventus star with five-year deal

Inter Milan are claimed to have made an offer to Paulo Dybala in hope of snaring him away from Juventus this summer.

The Argentine forward is into the final months of his current deal in Turin, with talks between the club and his representatives having failed to come to an agreement on his extension as of yet.

It had been reported late into 2021 that an agreement had been met in principal, only for the deal to break down over his agent’s fees, but more talks are expected in the near future.

Juve could move with a little more urgency if reports are true that an offer has now come in from their fierce league rivals Inter, who are claimed by La Gazzetta (via Fichajes) to have offered him a contract worth €37.5 Million over five years.

The Italian giants are unlikely to be alone in chasing Dybala however, and the Old Lady should make haste and wrap up proceedings to assure his future remains in Turin, otherwise if he does end up at Inter, our deficit from the top of the table could well be extended.

Is the Juventus board seriously naive enough to underrate Dybala’s star-quality?

Patrick