Former Genoa and Inter Milan striker Robert Acquafresca has identified Juventus as one of the clubs poised to challenge for the Serie A title this season. The Bianconeri faced a challenging 2022/2023 campaign, missing out on European qualification, but they are determined to make amends in the current season.

Under the leadership of Max Allegri, Juventus has made a promising start to the campaign. With star players like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic leading the attack, the team has demonstrated its strength.

The Serie A title race for this season appears to be highly competitive, with clubs like Inter Milan and Napoli also in contention. While Inter Milan may be considered favourites, Acquafresca believes that Juventus is a team worth monitoring closely and could potentially make a strong bid for the championship.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Maybe it’s still too early to make judgements, but Inter seem to have an edge. I’m a bit disappointed by Napoli who are probably suffering from the change of coach. I expect great things from Allegri and his Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

We will always be one of the clubs that can end the season as champions in Italian football and we are not surprised by this prediction.

Fans expect so much from the players and they have started as if they understand the job they have at hand.