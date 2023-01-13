Robert Acquafresca warns that Juventus can never be ruled out of winning the league

Former Inter Milan striker Robert Acquafresca admits he would love to see Napoli win the Serie A this season but concedes it is not advisable to rule out Juventus.

Juve and Napoli will face the biggest test of their title credentials when they face each other in Serie A this evening and it will be a close affair.

Napoli has led the standings for much of this season and would be eager to extend their lead at the top with ten points after the game.

However, if Juventus wins, they will cut that lead to four points and the Bianconeri will be keen on that when they enter the fixture.

Speaking about the title race, Acquafresca said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would like Napoli to win in the end but when Juve is involved, nothing can be taken for granted. Historically the Bianconeri never die and can always represent a danger, as well as Milan and Inter.”

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri has won six league crowns and some have come under some tricky situations, so the gaffer has experience.

His players need to trust him and follow his instruction in every game and that will serve them well.

If they can beat the Partenopei tonight, it will hand them a major confidence boost ahead of the remaining games of the season.