Roberto Baggio was never far from controversy during his playing career, yet one constant was his deep affection for Fiorentina. The Italian striker joined the club from Vicenza in 1985, marking the beginning of a prolific and emotionally charged chapter in Florence.

In Tuscany, Baggio flourished both on and off the pitch, quickly becoming a talisman for the Viola faithful. His technical brilliance and goalscoring prowess attracted interest from several top clubs, but his attachment to Fiorentina made any move away from the Artemio Franchi Stadium fraught with difficulty. Supporters admired his loyalty, even as his talents began to outgrow the club’s immediate ambitions.

Attachment to Fiorentina

Baggio’s bond with the city and its supporters was more than professional, it was deeply personal. He often spoke of feeling “indebted to this city, these people, these fans,” a sentiment that underlined the strength of his connection. His performances in the iconic purple shirt earned him hero status, and few expected that his departure would ignite one of the most tumultuous transfer sagas in Italian football history.

Despite offers that would have tempted any player, Baggio resisted the pressure to leave, driven by a sense of gratitude and belonging. His presence in the side elevated Fiorentina’s profile domestically and in Europe, yet the club’s financial constraints eventually rendered his sale inevitable.

Roberto Baggio

Record Move and Lasting Affection

The eventual transfer to Juventus in 1990 commanded a world record fee, and the announcement sparked riots among Florentine supporters. The anger was compounded when Baggio, upon facing his former club in a cup fixture, refused to take a penalty, a decision that led to further controversy after his replacement failed to convert the spot‑kick.

As reported by Calciomercato, Baggio later explained the difficulty he encountered in making that move, stating, “I didn’t want to leave, it was seen as a rejection of Juventus. I didn’t actually reject Juve, but I didn’t want to leave Florence. I felt indebted to this city, these people, these fans. I would have left later maybe, but not at that moment.” His words reveal the personal conflict behind one of the era’s most talked‑about transfers.

Baggio’s legacy at Fiorentina endures, remembered not only for the spectacular goals and moments of flair he produced, but also for the genuine love he displayed for a club that shaped his early career. His subsequent success with Juventus and on the international stage only serves to highlight the importance of those formative years in Florence, where the “Divin Codino” first captured the hearts of football fans.