Juventus team v Inter
Roberto Carlos predicts Juventus vs Inter Milan match

November 5, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos has predicted the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan this weekend.

Both clubs meet in a game that could help Juve move ahead of their rivals on the league table.

Inter ended Juve’s dominance of the Italian game which lasted for nine consecutive seasons.

Since then, the Bianconeri haven’t won the league and they have gotten worse.

Both clubs met in the Super Cup and Italian Cup final last season. Inter won both cups to leave the Bianconeri empty-handed.

This game offers Max Allegri’s men their best chance to avenge some of those losses.

Carlos believes there is not much between both clubs, but he backs Inter to have a slight edge over Juve.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It will be a very tactical match: neither of us can make a mistake. Inter must consolidate, Juve recover and revive their morale. For me, Inter are slightly favorites.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a bad season and Carlos would have followed our performances before making his prediction.

However, our players do not need to listen to him, instead, they must focus on following the manager’s instructions in the fixture.

If they pay attention to him, they should get enough information on how to hurt their opponent.

Avatar

