Lecce manager Roberto D’Aversa anticipates a formidable challenge for his team as they prepare to face Juventus in Serie A this weekend.

They are the latest team to attempt to thwart Juventus from ascending to the top of the Serie A table. With Inter Milan not in action, Juventus has the opportunity to secure the leading position for the next few weeks before their crucial match against Inter at the beginning of the next month.

The upcoming game against Lecce poses a significant hurdle for their opponents, who are well aware that they will be facing a tough and motivated Juventus team.

Speaking ahead of the match, D’Aversa said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We try to approach it like in the first round, when we lost due to an inactive ball. We conceded little, although they are very strong and will fight until the end to win the Scudetto. Courage and intensity will be needed; they have superior quality, but with intensity and determination we can put them in difficulty.”

Juve FC Says

We are the better team, but that does not take anything away from Lecce, who will play with more freedom and less pressure.

They have nothing to lose and will want to get into the news as the team that halted Juventus’ momentum.

But we are also very hungry and our boys can smell blood in the title race, so they will be in top shape.