Roberto D’Aversa discusses Kulusevski’s struggles at Juventus

Former Sampdoria manager Roberto D’Aversa has discussed Dejan Kulusevski’s struggles at Juventus after the Swede did well under him at Parma.

Kulusevski was with them on loan from Atalanta and was one of the finest attackers in Serie A, which prompted Juventus to add him to their squad.

He did well under Andrea Pirlo at the Allianz Stadium, but his performance eventually dropped and he struggled to play for the black and whites under Max Allegri.

Kulusevski is now at Tottenham on an initial loan deal and seems to be doing well at the Premier League club.

However, D’Aversa understands why the attacker struggled at Juventus, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The transition to Juve? It was his choice, as it should be and also in Turin he left very well, then it is normal that in a team like the Bianconeri if you miss a game you risk not playing the next one because there are level players ready to take your place. Dejan is a player of the highest level, I have never seen anyone arrive from Spring and be immediately so decisive”.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski was a fine player at the Allianz Stadium under Pirlo and his poor form under Allegri shows how important a manager is to a player’s career.

He has done well in London and we hope Spurs sign him permanently because he will still struggle if he returns to the Allianz Stadium with Allegri on the bench.