Roberto Galia accuses Pogba of not caring about Juventus

Former Juventus man Roberto Galia says the money spent on Paul Pogba has been a waste as the midfielder struggles to play.

Apart from the injury, Pogba recently missed a game for disciplinary reasons and Galia thinks it is ridiculous for a player who has been out for so long.

The midfielder is hardly far from trouble and continues to show little concern for how he is perceived in and outside the club.

Several fans are not happy with him and the club might even consider terminating his deal.

Galia thinks he just doesn’t care. The ex-defender says via Tuttojuve:

“If I have to look, this year money has certainly been spent for nothing. If I have to see a player of his calibre show up late for the call-up, it means that he doesn’t care so much about the team he’s in. He evidently doesn’t care much about his job and his teammates, at the end of the year I would look closely at whether he will have a future at Juventus, it depends on both sides”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s conduct in the last week was shocking and he is too mature not to know how to behave.

There were several controversial episodes during his career, and the Bianconeri did not expect him to take some of that to Turin when he joined the club in the summer.

He must fix up, do most of his talking on the pitch, or leave the club by mutual consent.