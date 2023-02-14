Roberto Galia says Juventus can win the Europa League and Coppa Italia

Former Juventus midfielder Roberto Galia believes the Bianconeri can still end this season well even though they have lost 15 league points.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in Serie A, but they have been struggling and could finish this season in midtable.

This is because the 15 points they have lost as a punishment has sent them tumbling down on the league table.

The Bianconeri, however, has one of the strongest squads in the country and Europe, so they can still end the campaign well if all their players are fit and in good form.

Galia said via Tuttojuve:

“He (Juve) has all the credentials to bring home the Italian Cup and the Europa League. If he (Juve) recovers the most important players he (Juve) has everything to go all the way. It is not the only Italy that is struggling in Europe. The Italians are struggling in general, not just Juventus. He lost two Champions League finals and tried to build a team that goes all the way but failed”.

Juve FC Says

This could still be a successful season for us if we ignore the points deduction and focus on the competitions we can still win.

Even if the points are restored, Napoli seems to have run away with the league and we will struggle to catch them.

However, if we win the Europa League, we can be guaranteed to play in the Champions League next season, which will be commendable.