Roberto Galia tips two Juventus targets to do well at the club

Former Juventus defender, Roberto Galia, has backed Memphis Depay and Leandro Paredes to shine at the club.

Juve is interested in signing both players before this transfer window closes.

The Bianconeri have been busy in the transfer window, and they will try to sign them before the window closes at the end of this month.

Depay could join them as a free agent if he can terminate his contract at Barcelona, and he might become the first player to move to Turin.

Paredes has already agreed to join from PSG, but Juve needs to sell a midfielder before they can fund his transfer.

The Bianconeri remain confident they would find a solution to both transfers and add the players to their squad this summer.

Galia was asked what he thought about them joining Juve. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They are two important players, with experience, who would enrich the team from a qualitative point of view. It is never easy to adapt immediately in our championship, but for me, they could do very well.”

Juve FC Says

Depay and Paredes have been doing well at their present clubs, and we would sign top players by adding them to our squad in this transfer window.

We need squad depth, and their arrival will provide that for us. Healthy competition in midfield and attack will make all the players in these positions stay focused and deliver fine performances for us.