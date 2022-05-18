Chiellini
Club News

Roberto Mancini admits Italian football will miss departing Juventus legend

May 18, 2022 - 8:31 am

The Italy national team manager, Roberto Mancini has admitted that Italian football will miss Giorgio Chiellini as the defender prepares to leave Serie A and international football.

He has spent the last 17 years of his career at Juve and it is the same time he has been on the Azzurri team.

Chiellini has just played his last home game for Juve, but he would play for Italy in their upcoming match against Argentina and probably the Nations League fixtures before hanging up his jersey.

Mancini has relied on him since he became the national team’s manager and believes the defender can still play at the highest level.

But he also admits every player knows his body. The former Manchester City manager said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “It is a great disappointment, he was an important player, a decent boy and an important figure for all of Italian football. Time passes for everyone and the choices must be respected, but I think he could still play at high levels and play some important games. But everyone knows his own body.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has played football at the highest level longer than anyone would have expected and he remains a legendary figure for both club and country.

However, he would not play this game forever, so it is best that we allow him to leave now so we can move on and find a replacement.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Zanetti

Video – Cristiano Zanetti’s world class volley is the Goal of the Day

May 17, 2022
Perisic

Juventus hoping to snatch star from arch rivals but high demands remain an obstacle

May 17, 2022
Di Maria

Report: PSG veteran one step away from Juventus but still has a decision to make

May 17, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.