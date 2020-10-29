Roberto Mancini gives his opinion on who will win Serie A this season

Roberto Mancini has acknowledged that there is some good work being done at AC Milan and Napoli, but the Italy manager expects the Scudetto title race to be the same as last season.

Juventus won their ninth consecutive league title earlier this year as they continue to dominate the Italian game.

However, they faced serious competition from Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio for the title in that campaign.

Those competitors will be happy that Juve is now being managed by an inexperienced manager in the person of Andrea Pirlo, but Mancini doesn’t seem to think that it changes anything.

The league is being topped by AC Milan, inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the moment and Napoli has also looked like they want to win the title too.

However, Mancini thinks that while it is still too early to say who will win it, he expects the same title race as it was last season.

“It seems to me that Milan have found their own dimension, but I don’t think we can already understand who will fight for the Scudetto,” Mancini said via Football Italia.

“Even if I think they will be the same.

“Napoli, with some purchases, seem to be competitive.”

Juventus have not lost a league game this season in Serie A, but they have also not won any of their last three games in the competition and that should call for some concern.