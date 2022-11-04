Roberto Mancini is delighted to see Chiesa back to fitness

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has commented on the return of Federico Chiesa from injury and he is delighted to have the winger back.

Chiesa was the star of the show as Italy won Euro 2020 in England and the attacker was not involved in their final World Cup qualifying matches.

In his absence, Azzurri could not qualify for the competition and they are rebuilding their team.

Chiesa is expected to be a key player in the new Azzurri team, so his injury absence has not been ideal for the national team.

But he is back now and could be selected for the next national team engagement.

Mancini is delighted to have him back, but he insists the attacker needs to get back to playing often.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I’m happy he’s back: everyone missed him. Now he needs to play and recover.”

Juve FC Says

Everyone is delighted that Chiesa is back because he is arguably Italy’s best-attacking player at the moment.

He proved this with his performance for the national team in Euro 2020 and it is good to see him back.

Unfortunately, the Azzurri did not qualify for the World Cup so he would watch it at home.

But we can bet on him to help them qualify for the next one if he is not injured.