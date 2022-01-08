Roberto Mancini reveals his old passion for Juventus and names his youth idol

Throughout his playing career, Roberto Mancini never signed for Juventus. The former striker spent the majority of his career at Sampdoria before featuring with Lazio for three seasons.

Even during his managerial career, the Italian often found himself at the helm of some of the Bianconeri’s most hated rivals – most notably Inter and Fiorentina.

And yet, the current Italy boss was a born and raised Juventus supporter, all thanks to his old man.

Mancini also admitted that the player he looked up to during his youth was Bianconeri legend Roberto Bettega.

But as the Euro 2020 winner explains, the passion died while his playing career progressed, as he learned to support the teams that he was representing at the time.

“I supported Juve, like my father. My idol was Bettega. But it was a childhood passion. When you start playing football, you support your team. And now as a coach, I cheer for all Italians,” said the Italian national team coach in an interview with SportWeek via ilBianconero.

Mancini still feels that Juventus are the strongest ream in Serie A despite what the results on the pitch have suggested since the start of the season.

“For me Juve remains the strongest team in the league, despite being in a situation that will not allow them to win the Scudetto.

“There are seasons where things go badly. We Italians must always look for a culprit, even when he doesn’t exist. This is sports, things don’t always turn out the way you hoped. It’s also the beauty of it, as everyone can win.”