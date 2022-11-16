Roberto Mancini sends a message to Moise Kean

Moise Kean has been in fine form for Juventus in recent weeks and he would have expected to be called up for the Italian national team for their next matches.

However, that didn’t happen and he will watch the Azzurri’s two friendly games in this window from home.

The striker had a bad 2021/2022 season and started this term poorly, which saw him lose his place in the Juve team.

But in recent weeks, he has been revived and his goals are one of the reasons Juve won six straight games before the World Cup break.

Kean will hope to continue his fine run after the break and Mancini says if he keeps playing well and scoring goals, he will be called to the national team next time.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Kean has been with us many times, if he continues to score and well, we’ll call him back.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has had his chance in the national team before now and more will come if he keeps playing well.

But Italy has some of the best players around, so earning a call-up to the national team is hard.

He must keep scoring to get near another call to the squad, which he can do.