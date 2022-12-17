mancini
Roberto Mancini wants to groom 18-year-old Juventus striker

December 17, 2022 - 4:15 pm

Juventus has always supplied the various Italian national team with some of the best talents every time they line up for matches.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the ongoing World Cup, but they won Euro 2020, thanks in part to the fine contributions of the Juve contingent.

Roberto Mancini is now looking to groom more talents for the national team as he tries to defend the Euro crown in 2024.

A report on Tuttosport reveals he will organize a training camp this month and has invited Juve youngster Tommaso Mancini, his namesake.

The 18-year-old only moved to the club in the summer and started at their U19 side, but he has impressed and earned a promotion to their Next Gen team almost immediately.

Even though he has not broken into their first team, he does well for the junior Azzurri team and Mancini wants him to be in the training camp designed to help him and the other participants improve.

Juve FC Says

Mancini has been doing well in our youth teams, and he certainly has caught the attention of the national team manager.

The club will be happy to release him for this camp because it will serve him well and expose him to new information.

