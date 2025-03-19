Roberto Pruzzo believes the Juventus squad is merely waiting for a change in management, as the players no longer appear to have confidence in Thiago Motta.

When Motta was appointed, his arrival was met with optimism. Many considered him a forward-thinking manager with modern tactical ideas, and his success at Bologna suggested he had the potential to lead Juventus into a new era. However, the reality has been far less encouraging.

Despite being backed in the transfer market, Motta has struggled to implement his vision effectively. His approach has been criticised for being too rigid, with little flexibility to accommodate the strengths of his squad. While his tactics may have worked well at Bologna, the demands and expectations at Juventus are significantly higher, and he has been unable to adjust accordingly.

This has led to a frustrating season, with performances falling below expectations. There is now a growing sense that the squad has lost belief in the manager’s methods, which is often a decisive factor in a coach’s tenure. According to Pruzzo, the players are not necessarily working against each other but are simply waiting for a managerial change.

As quoted by Tuttojuve, he stated: “The players are not playing against each other, but they were expecting a signal from the club. They can’t wait to be coached by another coach. For now, they will try to get to the end to try to qualify for the Champions League, and then at the end of the season, they will decide.”

This suggests that, while the squad remains professional, they are only focused on securing Champions League qualification before a likely change in management. If this is the case, Juventus must take decisive action.

A manager cannot succeed without the trust of his players. Once that belief is lost, performances inevitably suffer. If Juventus are serious about returning to the top, they must ensure they have a coach who commands authority and inspires confidence. Motta may still have a future in management, but if he has indeed lost the dressing room, the club must assess whether he is the right person to lead them forward.