Former Roma star Roberto Pruzzo believes Juventus will add Alvaro Odriozola to their squad in January even though they are facing competition from Fiorentina.

The Real Madrid man has hardly played football this season despite doing well on loan at Fiorentina in the last term.

Juve is in search of full-backs and they consider him one man that could do a job for them.

The Bianconeri might bolster that spot on their team in the winter market and Pruzzo will be unsurprised if he sees Odriozola in their squad for the second half of the season.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Juventus will take a player from Real Madrid, it’s about Odriozola. From what I know at the moment in Florence they are unhappy with the performance of Dodo, who arrived to replace the Spaniard and cost a lot of money: for this reason, at first, the viola had thought of taking him back. I think the full-back will go to Turin in January.”

Juve FC Says

We need new players to keep this team winning as we return to form at just the right time.

In the January transfer window, we can add new men to the squad and Odriozola did well in Florence last season.

That experience will help him settle faster into our team if he makes the move to Turin.