Juventus have shown noticeable improvement in recent weeks as the Bianconeri focus on ensuring they finish the season positively and competitively. After several challenging campaigns marked by inconsistency and underachievement, there is renewed optimism around the club that progress is finally being made.

Luciano Spalletti is the latest manager tasked with restoring Juventus to a level where they can consistently challenge for honours. In recent terms, the club have struggled to win trophies, largely due to an inability to maintain steady performances over a full season. This lack of consistency has been compounded by frequent managerial changes, which have disrupted continuity and hindered long-term planning.

Stability under Spalletti brings renewed belief

The men in black and white have previously worked under coaches who ultimately failed to meet expectations, leading to disappointing results and further upheaval. The repeated sacking of managers has not benefited the squad, often leaving players adjusting to new ideas and systems before gaining momentum. In contrast, Spalletti brings experience, authority and a clear footballing identity, qualities Juventus believe are essential to rebuilding success.

In recent weeks, the club have made a concerted effort to support the coach, both on and off the pitch. There is confidence within Juventus that providing Spalletti with backing and patience will allow his methods to take hold. The early signs suggest the team are becoming more organised and competitive, which has encouraged the belief that better results will follow.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Pruzzo highlights growing balance

Former player Roberto Pruzzo has been monitoring Juventus closely and feels the side is beginning to show greater balance. He has expressed confidence in Spalletti’s ability to improve the team, stating that he never doubted the coach’s capacity to deliver positive change, as reported by Tuttojuve. He said, “Has Juve found balance under Spalletti? I didn’t have many doubts about the quality of his work, because we know them well. Now we’ll have to start dealing with Juventus.”

Pruzzo’s comments reflect a wider feeling that Juventus are becoming a more complete and structured side. While challenges remain, the presence of an experienced manager and a clearer sense of direction have given the club hope that it can finally move beyond recent struggles.