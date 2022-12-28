Roberto Pruzzo urges Paul Pogba to keep a low-profile

Former striker Roberto Pruzzo has urged Paul Pogba to tone down his lifestyle and keep a low profile after being criticised for a recent video of him skiing.

The midfielder is yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since he re-joined them, having been injured in the preseason.

Injuries dogged his final months as a Manchester United player, yet Juve gave him a contract and he is one of the highest-paid players at the club right now.

The Frenchman had annoyed the club by delaying surgery on his problem and has suffered many setbacks on his road to recovery, yet he went skiing.

This did not go down well with some Juve fans and Pruzzo believes the best thing for him to do now is to keep a low profile.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the situation in which he finds himself should keep a low profile also because the choices he has made lately have certainly not been the right ones”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been a professional player long enough to know how to conduct himself, which makes it baffling that he can make these mistakes.

The Frenchman has had too many off-field problems for a player who has yet to kick a ball for the club and it is beginning to feel like bringing him back is a mistake.