Roc Nation demands an apology from Juventus over Lukaku abuse

Romelo Lukaku’s representatives, Roc Nation, have demanded an apology from Juventus after their striker was racially abused by Juve fans last night.

Juventus’ match against Inter Milan descended into chaos after the Nerazzurri were handed a penalty in added time.

As Lukaku stepped up to take it, fans across that section of the stadium abused the Belgian.

He was sent off for his celebration, which targeted them and now his reps Roc Nation believe he deserves an apology.

They wrote on Twitter:

“Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the League to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately.

“The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse.

“I am certain that the footballing world shares the same sentiment.”

Juve FC Says

Lukaku’s abuse was an unfortunate incident that should be far from us as a club and the striker deserves an apology.

However, after condemning the happenings, it is hard for Juve to issue a separate apology to the Chelsea loanee and his representatives.

We do not expect to see anything like that at Juve again and the club has vowed to fish out those involved and will punish them according to the law.

Everyone needs to move on now and prepare for the reverse of this fixture in Milan.