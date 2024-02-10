Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has once again taken a veiled swipe at Juventus regarding their financial practices.

Despite Juventus’ long-standing status as one of Italy’s preeminent clubs, they have faced criticism in recent times for their financial management. The club has consistently reported significant debts running into hundreds of millions of euros annually, yet they continue to outspend smaller clubs like Fiorentina in the transfer market.

Commisso has not been shy about expressing his views on the matter, often highlighting what he perceives as financial mismanagement at larger clubs like Juventus. He has suggested that while Juventus may be spending lavishly, they are not necessarily operating in a financially sustainable manner.

In his latest comments, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Our accounts are in order, but that doesn’t mean I have to spend sums outside the market. We had asked for the same rules for everyone. And for now, nothing has changed and the indebted teams still make the market .”

Juve FC Says

Commisso is probably the club president most jealous of Juventus, but we can understand that.

We often poach his best players any time we want, and that is the reason he cries foul all the time.

He is not significant enough to cause us problems, so we will ignore him for now.