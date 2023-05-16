Commisso
Club News

Rocco Commisso insists his players joined Juventus for money

May 16, 2023 - 9:00 pm

Fiorentina Supremo Rocco Commisso has aimed a sly dig at Juventus again, claiming all the players who left his club for Turin did it for the money.

Juve has often signed top players from La Viola, with Dusan Vlahovic the latest player to make a big-money move from the Purple club.

The Serbian made the move after the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa made a similar transfer.

All three have enjoyed some degree of success in Turin and they probably wouldn’t have enjoyed the success they have found in Turin if they remained in Florence, but Commisso is convinced they made the move because of money.

He said via Football Italia:

“As for transfers, English clubs make all more complicated. They do the same as Juventus used to do, paying players more than their worth.

“We lost the likes of Chiesa, Vlahovic and Bernardeschi. They didn’t go to Turin for the shirt but for the money.”

Juve FC Says

If Commisso was a footballer at another club, he would have dreamt about playing for Juventus because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Any player that wants to win trophies will leave Fiorentina for Juve at the first opportunity they get, so these stars have made the right decision.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Szczesny

Wojciech Szczęsny reveals he could have been a striker

May 16, 2023
Pogba

Former Juventus doctor extends some injury advice to Paul Pogba

May 16, 2023
Frattesi

Juventus must sort out the future of their midfielders before moving for Sassuolo man

May 16, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.