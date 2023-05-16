Rocco Commisso insists his players joined Juventus for money

Fiorentina Supremo Rocco Commisso has aimed a sly dig at Juventus again, claiming all the players who left his club for Turin did it for the money.

Juve has often signed top players from La Viola, with Dusan Vlahovic the latest player to make a big-money move from the Purple club.

The Serbian made the move after the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa made a similar transfer.

All three have enjoyed some degree of success in Turin and they probably wouldn’t have enjoyed the success they have found in Turin if they remained in Florence, but Commisso is convinced they made the move because of money.

He said via Football Italia:

“As for transfers, English clubs make all more complicated. They do the same as Juventus used to do, paying players more than their worth.

“We lost the likes of Chiesa, Vlahovic and Bernardeschi. They didn’t go to Turin for the shirt but for the money.”

Juve FC Says

If Commisso was a footballer at another club, he would have dreamt about playing for Juventus because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Any player that wants to win trophies will leave Fiorentina for Juve at the first opportunity they get, so these stars have made the right decision.