Rocco Commisso keeps an open mind about the sale of Juventus’ target

Fiorentina owner, Rocco Commisso has kept an open mind on the transfer of Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Italian attacker has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in this transfer window and it did seem that he would be joining them (Fichajes).

However, things are not so overly positive from the Juve point of view at the moment, though the recent comments by Commisso seem to suggest that a deal could be done eventually.

Chiesa shone again as he scored in Fiorentina’s 4-3 loss to Inter Milan last night and Commisso admitted that the transfer window is still open and anything can still happen.

Commisso is expecting his team to have a better season this time than they did in the last campaign, but he cannot run away from the questions about the future of Chiesa.

He said via Calcio Mercato: “See… in the last week anything can happen. For today it is from Fiorentina, but the market is open… I said this morning that Inter are very strong, they have put 5 substitutes from 40 million, which take how much we pay all our players”.

There is still a while to go before the transfer windows shuts but it does seem that Juve signing Chiesa is looking more unlikely by the day.