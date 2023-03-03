Rocco Commisso mocks Juventus over Vlahovic deal

Fiorentina supremo Rocco Commisso believes he made a good deal by selling Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus for 70m euros and buying two goal-scorers for less than a quarter of that price.

Vlahovic moved from La Viola to Juve a year ago as the Bianconeri searched for a goal-scorer to help them with goals.

However, the Serbian has still not been as lethal as he was in his last year in purple as the Bianconeri work on systems that can help him score more.

However, La Viola signed Arthur Cabral and Luka Jovic to replace him for just €15m combined and they have scored more than Vlahovic so far.

Speaking about the deals, Commisso said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We paid Cabral and Jovic €15m combined and they have already scored 20 goals in the three competitions we play in. Vlahovic on the other hand has scored 10 goals in Turin, two of which were penalties.

“He has exactly half [the number of goals] of our two forwards. And amidst all of this, we earned €70m.

“The Cabral-Jovic deal was excellent for us, unlike the Juventus deal for Vlahovic.”

Juve FC Says

Commisso is a man who loves to brag and seems to enjoy the limelight a lot, but it makes no difference to us as a club.

Vlahovic has been a good performer and will only improve as time passes, so there is no need to worry or think about Commisso’s comments.