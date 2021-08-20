Rocco Commisso says Juventus “stole” Chiesa from Fiorentina and explains how

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has taken a swipe at Juventus amidst their mounting wage bill and says they only got Federico Chiesa because they threw a lot of money at him.

Juve signed the Euro 2020 winner on a two-season loan deal with an obligation to buy him last summer.

It was a tough transfer to pull off for the Bianconeri as La Viola desperately wanted to hang on to their star man.

They eventually forced the Bianconeri to cough up a 10m euros loan fee before he made the move to Turin.

Juve has just concluded a similar agreement with Sassuolo for Manuel Locatelli, only this time, they paid nothing to the Green and Blacks as a loan fee and will sign him permanently in two years instead.

Commisso was speaking about the latest transfer business and says Juventus has an unfair advantage in terms of offering better salaries than they can and that helps them to steal players from smaller clubs.

“How did Juve sign Chiesa? They ‘stole’ him because they gave him a lot more money,” commented Commisso on Radio Bruno as quoted by Football Italia.

“There is the difference between us and Juve, the more revenue you have, the more money you can spend. They are the Scudetto favourites every time because they have a €300m wage bill and ours is €70m. Money counts.

“There are clubs like Juventus, Barcelona and Inter who are indebted through ‘dirty work’.”