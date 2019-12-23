Rodrigo Bentancur banned for three games

Rodrigo Bentancur has been handed a three match ban for his red card in the Supercoppa Italia against Lazio.

The midfielder picked up a second yellow card in the dying minutes of the Bianconeri’s defeat yesterday and has since been banned for three matches in total.

The first ban is for the two accumulated yellow cards while the other two are for his exchange with the fourth official after having been sent off.

Bentancur will miss games against Cagliari, Roma and Parma in the first part of 2020.

Juve vice President Pavel Nedved and sporting director Fabio Paratici have each been fined €5,000 for “disrespectful behaviour” towards officials at the end of the match.