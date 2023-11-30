Juventus is highly unlikely to secure the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the January transfer window, primarily due to concerns related to one of their former players.

The Bianconeri had been actively pursuing the Danish midfielder to bolster their options in the midfield during the upcoming transfer window. Hojbjerg, who has not been a regular starter at Tottenham and has mostly featured as a substitute since the arrival of the new manager, seemed like a viable target.

Encouraged by his limited playing time at Spurs, Juventus made an approach for his signature with hopes of bringing him on board in January. However, Tottenham has been adamant about selling him permanently rather than agreeing to a loan deal.

Unfortunately for Juventus, their pursuit of the former Bayern Munich player is now in jeopardy following an injury to Rodrigo Bentancur, as reported by Football Italia. The midfielder has reportedly suffered another long-term injury, compelling Spurs to retain Hojbjerg until the end of the season, as they cannot afford to lose him given the circumstances.

Juve FC Says

Spurs will understandably no longer want to lose Hojbjerg in January, considering they could also lose more midfielders to the AFCON in the new year.

There are other midfielders on our shortlist, and we can easily add any of them to our group if we make an offer to their clubs.