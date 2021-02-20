Rodriguez could leave Everton, should Juventus make a move for him?

James Rodriguez has enjoyed a new lease of life in England with Everton and that could see him move to a top team once again.

The Englishmen signed him from Real Madrid, where he had been sidelined for much of his last campaign with them.

The move to England has brought him back to life and now there are talks of a move elsewhere.

Defensa Central via Calciomercato reports that he could leave Everton at the end of this season.

He has attracted the interest of Juventus in the past and reports have touted them as one team he could join in the summer.

This is because the Colombian has already played in France, Spain, Germany and England.

The only top country missing on his CV is Italy, where Juve and Napoli have looked at signing him in the past.

Rodriguez has shown some brilliant skills in England this season and he could offer Juventus something different in their attack.

His ball delivery from midfield is one that the likes of Ronaldo and Morata can thrive on and score more goals for the club.

Would you take him if he became available for transfer in the next transfer window?