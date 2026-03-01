Juventus pulled off a late-comeback to share the spoils with Roma in a six-match thriller at the Stadio Olimpico between two rivals vying for a Top-Four spot.

Juventus starting lineup

Luciano Spalletti opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation spearheaded by Jonathan David, with Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz behind. Andrea Cambiaso and Weston McKennie operated in the wing-back slots, with Teun Koopmeiners and Khephren Thuram in the double pivot.

Roma almost found the breakthrough early on when Mattia Perin parried away Niccolo Pisilli’s shot, but with the entire goal at his mercy, Lorenzo Pellegrini couldn’t hit the target on the rebound, sending his shot high and wide.

Perin then denied another Giallorossi chance, as he blocked Donyell Malen’s shot with his face.

While Juventus had their chances, they never managed to test Mile Svilar in the first half. Weston McKennie came the closest, but his header whistled past the post.

In the final minutes of the first period, the home side broke the deadlock on a fast transition. Pisilli beat Kalulu to the back before feeding Wesley on the left flank. The Brazilian wing-back cut to the centre before sending an unstoppable curler to the far post.

Roma & Juventus play out an entertaining draw

After the interval, Conceicao responded to Wesley’s screamer with an absolute worldie. Gleison Bremer picked up the rebound on a Juventus corner and set up the Portuguese winger, who took it on the half-volley. His effort went through a sea of Giallorossi players and almost tore the net.

However, the Old Lady’s joy was cut short, as the Romans retook the lead after two minutes. Following a short corner, Pellegrini sent a sublime cross to the box, and Evan Ndika beat Cambiaso before slotting the ball past Perin.

Roma then opened a two-goal gap thanks to Malen, who received an exquisite long ball from Manu Kone and managed to beat Lloyd Kelly for pace before chipping the ball over Perin.

Federico Gatti (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

While many thought that the Giallorossi had the three points in the bag, Juventus managed to pull off a late comeback thanks to their substitutes. Jermie Boga pounced on a loose ball to beat Svilar on the volley.

In the 92nd minute, Edon Zhegrova’s free-kick was flicked goalwards by McKennie’s header. Ndika tried to block the attempt, but he inadvertently set up Federico Gatti with an easy chance to smash it home from closer range.

Therefore, the visitors avoided what would have been an agonising defeat, as they kept the four-point gap with Roma intact.

Roma 3-3 Juventus

Goals: 39′ Wesley (R), 47′ Conceicao (J), 53′ Ndicka (R), 65′ Malen (R), 77′ Boga (J), 93′ Gatti (J).

Roma (3-4-2-1) : Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Rensch (73′ El Aynaoui); Celik, Kone, Cristante (73′ Ghilardi), Wesley; Pisilli, Pellegrini (89′ Zaragoza); Malen. Subs : De Marzi, Zelezny, Angelino, Tsimikas, Venturino, Dybala, Ziolkowski, Arena, Vaz, El Shaarawy. Coach : Gasperini.

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer (87′ Gatti), Kelly; McKennie, Thuram (72′ Miretti), Koopmeiners, Cambiaso (87′ Openda); Conceicao (72′ Zhegrova), Yildiz; David (62′ Boga). Subs: Di Gregorio, Pinsoglio, Adzic, Kostic, Cabal. Coach: Spalletti.

Yellow cards: 26′ Wesley (R)