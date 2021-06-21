Roma ace linked with a free transfer to Juventus

Edin Dzeko has been linked with a move to Juventus and he could terminate his contract with AS Roma to join the Bianconeri.

The Bosnian has been a long-term target of Juve and he was close to moving to Turin at the start of last season.

The striker remains one of the most reliable in Serie A and he could be the ideal backup to Alvaro Morata at Juve.

Football Italia reports that contrary to some rumours flying around, he isn’t discussing a transfer with the Turkish side, Fenerbahce.

The striker wants to remain in Italy, but he could leave Rome to save AS Roma some good money in wages.

The report says he is currently in talks with them to end his current deal early by mutual consent which would save Jose Mourinho’s club 7.5m euros annually in wages.

Juventus can get him for free if that happens, but the report says the Bianconeri is facing competition from AC Milan.

Milan has just earned a return to the Champions League and wants to build on that in subsequent campaigns.

They consider Dzeko a striker who can help them achieve their goals and they could bring the Bosnian into the club this summer.

Juve will not want to lose such an experienced player if he becomes a free agent and making him a part of the squad in Turin will give Massimiliano Allegri good options in attack.