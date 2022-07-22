Juventus and AS Roma have one of the more interesting rivalries in Italian football.

Matches between them are tough, and the Giallorossi have continued to struggle to become bigger than the Bianconeri.

However, Juve keeps getting better and almost always gets the best players on the market.

That hasn’t stopped Roma from trying to catch them and challenging them for the best stars on the market.

A report on Football Italia claims both clubs are now looking to add the same player to their squad in this transfer window.

It claims Juve and Jose Mourinho’s side love Dan-Axel Zagadou, who has just been released by Borussia Dortmund.

Still only 23, the Frenchman is a free agent because BVB has allowed him to go.

One reason for that is that he is suffering from persistent injuries. However, Juve and Roma are still looking to take a chance on him.

Juve FC Says

We need another defender after adding Gleison Bremer to the group.

However, gambling on another injury-prone player simply means we don’t learn from our mistakes.

Zagadou is still young enough to get better, however, our experience with Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey should teach us that sometimes it is simply not worth the trouble.