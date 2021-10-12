Roma boosted by return of key attacking influence

Nicolò Zaniolo ha returned to training this week ahead of the important clash between Roma and Juventus.

The Old Lady will play host to the Giallorossi this weekend in Turin as they look to extend their winning run to five in a row, as well as looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven.

Roma will not be taken lightly by any means, especially with The Special One Jose Mourinho having taken over the manager’s job this summer, a man who knows all too well about winning at all costs.

They are not the only one to have been boosted by a return to fitness for one of their key players however, with Paulo Dybala also back in training ahead of the tough clash.

The Argentine missed our last two matches, having limped off shortly after scoring the opening goal against Sampdoria on September 26, but is now in contention to make his return to action this weekend.

You can catch this weekend’s match on Sunday at 20:45 local time (19:45 GMT) where Allegri will take on Mourinho for the first time since November 2018 when his Juve side took on Jose’s Man United side in the group stages of the CL, where both sides enjoyed an away win each.

Patrick