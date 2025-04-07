Roma head coach Claudio Ranieri expects Juventus to improve their current spot under the guidance of Igor Tudor.

The 73-year-old announced his retirement from coaching at the end of last season after guiding Cagliari to safety. However, he couldn’t refuse the call of his beloved Giallorossi who turned to his services in their darkest hour.

After a horrific start to the season under Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric, the Tinkerman’s arrival turned Roma’s fortunes upside-down. After finding themselves in the second half of the table, the Italian capital side stormed back to Champions League contention on the back of an undefeated streak that dates back to December.

On Sunday, Roma managed to extend this impressive run by clinching a draw at home against Juventus.

Manuel Locatelli gave the Bianconeri the lead with a stunning volley in the first half, but Eldor Shomurodov replied shortly after the interval, latching onto the rebound.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Ranieri was impressed by what he saw from his former employers, tipping Juventus to finish the campaign in the Top Four and achieve their main objective by securing Champions League football next season.

“We knew that Tudor would bring mentality and determination, as well as vertical play,” said the former Leicester City boss in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“They didn’t surprise us, they were good, they will fight for a place in the Champions League. I bet that this team will finish in the Top Four.”

Ranieri then admitted his team was happy to settle for a draw towards the end of the match.

“They scored against us in our best moment. Before that, there was a good save from Svilar and a good opportunity for us.

“It was good to score the equalizer straight away, but then again, when you understand that you can’t win, the important thing is not to lose. The draw was a right result.”