Roma are on the cusp of signing Mario Hermoso who was previously offered to a host of clubs between Europe and the Saudi Pro League, including Juventus.

The 29-year-old ended a five-year stint at Atletico Madrid, rejecting all contract renewal proposals from Diego Simeone’s club.

However, his search for a new club took him a while. The Spaniard is now all set to sign for the Giallorossi and join Daniele De Rossi’s squad.

Nevertheless, Hermoso was previously offered to eight different clubs around the world, reveals Matteo Moretto in his latest column for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

The Italian journalist names Juventus among the clubs who had the opportunity to sign the experienced defender.

The list also includes a host of Serie A clubs, namely Milan, Inter, Napoli and Champions League new boys Bologna.

Hermoso was also offered to Al Ittihad, Manchester United and Villarreal, while Galatasaray was close to sealing the deal.

The Istanbul-based giants had an agreement in hand with the player’s entourage. Hermoso would have earned 5 million euros per season in Turkiye, but was holding out for an offer from Roma.

The Italian capital side eventually made the move, putting an end to a transfer saga that lasted all summer long.

While the transfer market in Italy has already closed on Friday, Serie A clubs can still sign players on free transfers.

Therefore, the Giallorossi are expected to finalize the operation in the coming hours.