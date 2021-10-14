Roma could be without their hitman for Juventus clash

This month, Tammy Abraham celebrated his return to the English national team, as his fine start to life at Roma earned him a recall from Gareth Southgate.

The 24-year-old started for the Three Lions in their comfortable 5-0 win at Andorra last week, where he grabbed one of the goals himself.

On Tuesday night, the former Chelsea man entered as a second substitute for Harry Kane in the World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

Nonetheless, his second half appearance only lasted for around 15 minutes, as he had to leave the pitch after sustaining a knock.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Englishman has now returned to the Trigoria training center in the Italian capital where he’ll undergo some tests to figure out the extent of his injury.

The Giallorossi will travel to Turin for their big clash against Juventus on Sunday night, and Abraham’s availability is currently in doubt.

The young striker has been a regular starter for José Mourinho who favors him ahead of the likes of Borja Mayoral and Eldor Shomurodov.

The England international has thus far contributed with two goals and as many assists in his 7 Serie A appearances, while also cementing himself as a fan favorite amongst the capital crowd.

The Portuguese manager is also facing another headache, as his captain and star player, Lorenzo Pellegrini, is suffering from a fever ahead of the big clash.

For their part, Juventus will be without the injured Alvaro Morata, while Adrien Rabiot is out after testing positive for Covid-19.