Roma could beat Juventus for Premier League manager

Roberto de Zerbi is one of the finest Italian managers and is doing a great job in the Premier League with Brighton.

After impressing in a spell at Sassuolo, he was linked with the top jobs in Serie A, including the Juventus hot-seat, but moved to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine instead.

Having made a good start to life there, his spell was disrupted by Russia’s invasion of the country and he moved to England.

De Zerbi is destined to manage a top club in Italy and a report on Football Italia reveals Juve could miss out on his signature.

The report claims Jose Mourinho could return to England as the next manager of Chelsea as Graham Potter struggles.

If that happens, AS Roma has lined up De Zerbi to become their next gaffer which means they could beat Juve to add him to their staff.

Juve FC Says

De Zerbi is a modern manager different from many others in Serie A.

He will make Juve play a more exciting style of football. However, he has never won a major trophy, which could count against him when we search for a replacement for Max Allegri.

As one of the biggest clubs in Europe, we need only accomplished managers on our bench.