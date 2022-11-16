Juventus has been linked with a move for Rick Karsdorp after he fell out with Jose Mourinho and AS Roma.

The defender was a key player for the Gialllorossi before the fallout and Mourinho has ordered him to find a new club.

However, Roma is not so keen to offload him, considering he has a long-term deal with them.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals they are open to allowing him to leave on loan at the end of this year.

However, Juventus might struggle to make him their next right-back. This is because Roma do not think it is smart for them to strengthen a fellow top-four rival in the middle of the season.

Juve FC Says

Buying Karsdorp in the middle of the season will be hard because we will struggle to persuade Roma to sell him to us.

The best time to add him to our squad is in the summer when they could plan for life without him in their group.

However, he will still not come cheap and Roma could deliberately increase their asking price if we are the buyer.

If the defender wants to join us, he could force them to sit and negotiate with us for his sale.