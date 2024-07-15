Roma and Leicester City are currently embroiled in a direct tug-of-war for the signature of Juventus winger Matias Soulé.

The Argentine was one the best revelations of the previous Serie A campaign, as he enjoyed a spectacular season on loan at Frosinone, although it ended with the club’s relegation to Serie B.

The 21-year-old has now returned to Turin, training under the guidance of new Juventus coach Thiago Motta.

But despite having the manager’s esteem, the winger isn’t expected to dwell too long at Continassa.

Juventus are still looking to bolster their ranks by signing new players, and they have long identified Soulé as one of the profiles to sacrifice in order to raise transfer funds.

The Argentina international has no shortage of suitors, but it’s Leicester and Roma who are closing in on the finish line.

According to Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero), the Foxes have presented Juventus an offer for the youngster worth 20 million euros in addition to 5 million in bonuses.

These figures were deemed insufficient by the Old Lady, thus leaving an opening for the Romans to overtake their English challengers.

The source believes that the Giallorossi have yet to make an official offer, but they’re willing to come forward with a bid that would satisfy Juventus.

Moreover, Roma can count on the player’s desire to join them. Soulé reportedly prefers to sign for the Italian capital side, and Daniele De Rossi has already given the green light for the operation.

The young Argentine would reunite with his compatriot Paulo Dybala who made a similar move from Turin to Rome a couple of years ago, albeit as a free agent.