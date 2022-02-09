Roma director continues to ignore Zaniolo talks amidst Juventus interest

Roma director, Tiago Pinto must be sick of answering questions about the future of Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Italian attacker is one of the most sought-after players in their squad and Juventus has been linked with a move for him.

The Bianconeri have just added Dusan Vlahovic to their group and we expect them to keep signing top young players.

Zaniolo fits that description and a summer move is likely on the cards for him.

Pinto had to answer questions about his future again, even though he has a deal with them until 2024.

The football executive simply said via Tuttomercatoweb: “The renewal? This is not the time to talk about these. What’s this?”

Juve FC Says

Roma is feeling the heat now as it appears likely that Juve will sign Zaniolo from them.

The Bianconeri has been poaching the best talents in Italy and that will also excite the Azzurri star to make the move.

His current deal still has a good number of years to run, and that means Juve will likely pay some good money if we move for him in the summer.

But if he refuses to extend his current deal, we could be in a suitable position to sign him for a payable fee.