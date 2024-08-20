Juventus is looking to offload Tiago Djaló just eight months after signing him from Lille in January.

The Portuguese defender arrived as one of the most highly-rated players in his position in France, and Juventus was confident they had secured a top talent.

However, he failed to impress Max Allegri and didn’t receive many opportunities to play during the second half of the season.

Djaló did get some minutes under Paolo Montero, who replaced Allegri, but new manager Thiago Motta doesn’t see him as part of his plans.

Motta has now decided to move him on as he finalises the players he wants in his squad.

Juventus has struggled to find a buyer or loan deal for the former Lille star, and recent reports have linked AS Roma with an interest in him.

The Giallorossi already signed Matías Soulé from Juventus this summer and have also been linked with Federico Chiesa.

However, according to journalist Alessandro Sugoni via TuttoJuve, Roma’s interest in Djaló is not as strong as some reports suggest.

Juve FC Says

Djalo does not seem the right fit for us, so he is not being considered for regular game time.

We need to widen our net and find other suitors who would be interested in taking him on loan.