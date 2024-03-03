Roma have triggered a clause that grants them a discount on the loan fee of Juventus-owned defender Dean Huijsen.

The 18-year-old is one of the most promising youngsters in Turin. Last summer, he joined Max Allegri’s first team, but only managed to make a single appearance for the Bianconeri this term.

Therefore, the management opted to send him on loan in January. While he was initially close to signing for Frosinone, a call from Jose Mourinho tipped the scale in favor of Roma.

The Dutchman thus signed a six-month loan deal with the capital side worth 650,000 euros.

But as Calciomercato explains, Roma will now save 250,000 euros after handing Huijsen his 10th appearance for the club.

The teenager entered the pitch in the second half against Monza, activating the discount clause in the process.

This clause was meant to be an additional incentive for the Romans to hand the defender more playing time.

Hence, Juventus will only collect 400,000 from the operation, but the club directors will be happy with the progress made by the player, who might also join Spain U21.

Nevertheless, Huijsen ought to return to Turin in the summer, as Roma don’t possess the option to make his stay permanent.

So if the Giallorossi intend to keep the young defender beyond the current campaign, they will have to negotiate a new agreement with Juventus.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be willing to listen to offers for a player who has now cemented himself as one of the hottest prospects in Serie A.