While Juventus are adamant to sign a host of new players who can raise the level of the squad, Federico Cherubini and company must also figure out what to do with those are deemed surplus to requirements.

Despite investing in his talent during his early career years, the Bianconeri had never truly given Rolando Mandragora a chance to prove his worth at the club.

Since 2016, the midfielder has been constantly sent on loan, spending stints with the likes of Pescara, Crotone and Udinese.

In January 2021, the 24-year-old made the switch to Torino on an 18-month loan deal. However, the Granata have thus far refused to pay 14 million euros to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

Therefore, the Italian could return to Juventus this summer, but the Old Lady will have to find him a new club as the midfield department is already over-packed with returnees.

According to il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, Roma have emerged as a possible destination for Mandragora, and are currently observing the situation for afar.

The source believes that the capital side could pounce for the player’s services if the negotiations between Juventus and Torino falter.

Despite failing to convince the Bianconeri, the Genoa youth product is a reputable midfielder with a strong personality, and he would arguably do well under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.

As for Juventus, selling players like Mandragora is fundamental in terms of balancing the books and providing cash to spend on transfer dealings.