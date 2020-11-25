Roma emerges as competition for Juventus in race to sign midfielder

Manuel Locatelli is the latest player that has emerged as a target for Juventus ahead of the next transfer window.

The midfielder did the right thing when he left Milan to join Sassuolo so that he can get more playing time.

That is exactly what he has gotten and he has been flourishing in the Italian top-flight ever since.

Juventus’ manager, Andrea Pirlo reportedly likes him and the former midfielder has made him a summer target.

The midfielder is one player that Juve might sign when the transfer window reopens.

However, the latest report on his future indicates that the Bianconeri will have to be ready to beat competition from AS Roma before they can sign him.

The report from Leggo via Calciomercato claims that Roma is aware of the interest in the signature of Amadou Diawara from the Premier League and the Italian side has made Locatelli a target to replace him.

Locatelli has not just been in fine form in the league where he has scored twice in 8 league games, he has also been a key player for the national team and his stock continues to rise.

The report adds that he is valued at 40m euros by Sassuolo and Roma isn’t the only team that is looking to beat Juventus to his signature, with “some top European clubs” also looking at landing him.