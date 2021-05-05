Roma emerges as serious contenders for Juventus target

AS Roma’s plans to return to the top of Italian football next season has prompted them to start eyeing Juventus’ targets.

The Giallorossi have just made Jose Mourinho their latest manager ahead of next season and it promises to be an interesting campaign for every team in Italy.

Roma will hope to join the teams competing for the title and they have started looking for players that would help them achieve that.

Todofichajes says they have made Juve target, Arkadiusz Milik a priority signing.

They have Edin Dzeko as their number one goalscorer, but they need a reliable deputy which could be the Poland international.

Milik has been a long-term target of Juventus and reports linked them with a move for him last summer and the recent winter transfer window.

He was frozen out at Napoli in the first half of the season, but he has since become an important player at Olympique Marseille, where he is playing on loan for the rest of this campaign.

The Ligue 1 side can make his transfer permanent for 12m euros, but that is also applicable to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have suffered from an overreliance on Alvaro Morata this season and they will want to address that by adding a new striker to their team.

Roma seems to have enough money to tempt him, but Juve remains the biggest team in Italy and that could help them in the race.